Carlos Alcaraz outshines Rafael Nadal at Six Kings Slam semi-final

Carlos Alcaraz beat the former World No.1 tennis player, Rafael Nadal, in the semifinals of the Six Kings Slam exhibition tournament.
On October 17, Carlos defeated Rafael with 6-3 6-3 score following the final and set up a match with Jannik Sinner.
The Spanish player called his opponent “an inspiration” in a tribute post on Instagram after the tough match.
He wrote, "It was a privilege to play against Rafa one last time! Once again, thank you for your legacy and for being an inspiration to all of us! See you very soon in Malaga, but this time both wearing the colours of Spain.”
Carlos have previously called Rafael his “idol” and shared that his retirement will be “tough” for everyone.
During a press conference a day before the match, he said, “Since I started to play tennis, I’ve been watching his matches. He was my idol, and knowing he is going to retire is tough for everyone.”
Rafael Nadal is set to retire from tennis after the Davis Cup. During his remarkable tennis career, he won 22 grand slam titles.