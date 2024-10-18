Sports

Carlos Alcaraz outshines Rafael Nadal at Six Kings Slam semi-final

Carlos Alcaraz sends an emotional message to tennis legend Rafael Nadal after beating him in semi-final

  • by Web Desk
  • October 18, 2024
Carlos Alcaraz outshines Rafael Nadal at Six Kings Slam semi-final
Carlos Alcaraz outshines Rafael Nadal at Six Kings Slam semi-final

Carlos Alcaraz beat the former World No.1 tennis player, Rafael Nadal, in the semifinals of the Six Kings Slam exhibition tournament.

On October 17, Carlos defeated Rafael with 6-3 6-3 score following the final and set up a match with Jannik Sinner.

The Spanish player called his opponent “an inspiration” in a tribute post on Instagram after the tough match.

He wrote, "It was a privilege to play against Rafa one last time! Once again, thank you for your legacy and for being an inspiration to all of us! See you very soon in Malaga, but this time both wearing the colours of Spain.”


Carlos have previously called Rafael his “idol” and shared that his retirement will be “tough” for everyone.

During a press conference a day before the match, he said, “Since I started to play tennis, I’ve been watching his matches. He was my idol, and knowing he is going to retire is tough for everyone.”

Rafael Nadal is set to retire from tennis after the Davis Cup. During his remarkable tennis career, he won 22 grand slam titles.

Jennifer Lopez planning a HUGE comeback after Ben Affleck split?

Jennifer Lopez planning a HUGE comeback after Ben Affleck split?
YouTube enhances user experience with new features and upgrades

YouTube enhances user experience with new features and upgrades
King Charles spotted at Heathrow airport before jetting off to Australia: Photos

King Charles spotted at Heathrow airport before jetting off to Australia: Photos
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?

Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?

Sports News

Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Serena Williams shares major health update after undergoing surgery
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Wayne Rooney expresses surprise over Tuchel’s appointment as England head coach
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
NBA star Lonzo Ball celebrates comeback with solid performance in pre-season clash
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Daniil Medvedev smashes racket in frustration after quarterfinal exit to Sinner
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Travis Kelce’s 'love life' with Taylor Swift sparks debate ahead of NFL match
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Rafael Nadal lauds Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner for 2024 performance
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Lionel Messi levels Cristiano Ronaldo record with hat trick against Bolivia
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Lionel Messi claims THIS ‘can be my last' game after Argentina win
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Thomas Tuchel in line to become third non-British manager of England team
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Rafael Nadal's retirement video becomes most liked tennis post
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Jonas Eidevall resigns as head coach of Arsenal football club
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Kylian Mbappé breaks silence on 'fake news' of sexual assault allegations