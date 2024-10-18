Trending

Mohib Mirza shares an important message for fans experiencing psychological issues

Drama serial 'Jafaa' starring Mohib Mirza and Mawra Hocane highlighted the menace of domestic violence

  • by Web Desk
  • October 18, 2024
Mohib Mirza urges his fans to seek therapy for psychological issues
Mohib Mirza urges his fans to seek therapy for psychological issues 

Mohib Mirza, who is recently garnering all the praise for his performance in Jafaa, talked about mental health issues and how to treat them.

The star appeared at the Fuchsia Magazine’s YouTube show hosted by Rabia Mughni, urged all his fans and followers to seek therapy. 

“There should be an acceptance about medical help regarding psychological issues. All the boys who are listening to me. Don’t take your stress for granted, and don’t think that taking treatment for it will make you uncool,” Mirza said.

He continued, “If you’re feeling stressed out due to studies, family problems, or anyone else, go to a psychiatrist and unwind. I know it might seem unaffordable for many of you, but if people are suggesting it to you, go ahead and seek help."

“I was going through several losses, including my father’s death and financial loss from a film. As a result, I developed psychological issues due to these events happening within a short span of five years,” the Neeli Zinda Hai star elaborated.

“I eventually went to a psychiatrist and even took online sessions during COVID, thankfully, I knew that I needed therapy," Mirza related his own experience. 

For the unversed, the Razia star essayed the role of a brutal wife-beater in the drama Jafaa opposite his female lead Mawra Hocane.

On the personal front, Mohib Mirza secretly tied the knot with the actress Sanam Saeed in 2021.


Jennifer Lopez planning a HUGE comeback after Ben Affleck split?

Jennifer Lopez planning a HUGE comeback after Ben Affleck split?
YouTube enhances user experience with new features and upgrades

YouTube enhances user experience with new features and upgrades
King Charles spotted at Heathrow airport before jetting off to Australia: Photos

King Charles spotted at Heathrow airport before jetting off to Australia: Photos
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?

Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?

Trending News

Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
'King': Unknown facts about Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's first film together
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Hania Amir offers fans winter fashion inspiration from Mayfair streets
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Hania Aamir enjoys unforgettable night at Billie Eilish's sold-out show
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Saboor Aly drops cute video during London tour
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Shah Rukh Khan reveals his shocking dream death
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Durefishan Saleem stuns fans with new saree look: Video inside
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Salman Khan to resume ‘Sikandar’ filming despite Lawrence Bishnoi threats?
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Iqra Aziz flaunts her impressive makeup skills in GRWM video
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his motivation for making 'big films'