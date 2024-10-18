Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce roasts her bestie Blake Lively with brother Jason

Travis Kelce and brother Jason Kelce took a hilarious dig at Taylor Swift’s closest pal Blake Lively's athletic abilities while reviewing her 2005’s The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.
In a bonus episode of their New Heights podcast on Thursday, Kelce brothers reviewed the teen drama.
Talking about Lively’s character Bridget Vreeland in the film, Jason gushed, “She did absolutely wonderful as Bridget.”
Travis agreed as he added, “Might have been a little biased, but I thought Bridget’s story was the most relatable and most fun.”
However, Jason then went on to jokingly criticized Lively’s running skill as Bridget when she attended a soccer camp during the summer.
“A lot of the movie is just Bridget running, I gotta admit, not the best run. Blake, I love you, it does not strike me as a star athlete run,” Jason commented with a laugh.
Meanwhile, Travis added, “But it was impressive. She has good endurance, though, because running like that and to be talking? I would be f---ing gassed and would be way worse at trying to spit my lines out."
"She runs so far she ends up in a soccer camp in Mexico,” Jason said as the duo fell into laughter.
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants features Blake Lively, America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel, in the lead cast.