Ben Stokes apologises to teammates for losing cool during captaincy debut

English team captain Ben Stokes revealed that he apologised to his teammates for losing his cool and showing his frustration on-field during the second test match against Pakistan.
According to Sky News, Stokes, who was unable to play the first test match of the series due to injury, made his captaincy debut in the second match of the three-match series in Pakistan.
England, who stunned Pakistan in the first match, suffered a loss in the second match by 157 runs after the Pakistani spinners stole the show with their magical spell.
The English skipper after the match opened up about his outburst and frustration during the match while talking to Sky Sports.
Stokes told Nasser Hussain and Ian Ward, “No one means to drop catches, but it just proves how important catches are in these subcontinent conditions. They don't come along that often. I actually apologised to the group last night, as you're right. It's the first time in my captaincy that I've let my emotions and how I was feeling with the way the game was unfolding show in my body language.”
He further added, “I owned up to that and was very annoyed at myself for letting that out. It's something that I don't want to do or be seen to be doing, so I apologised to the group about that. Poor old me, I was a tired, grumpy old man last night! You won't see that happen again."
The third and final match of the series will be played in Rawalpindi between October 24 and 28, 2024. After two matches, the series was leveled by 1-1.