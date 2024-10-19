Entertainment

Suki Waterhouse teases Robert Pattinson with 'Love Is Blind' hosting prank

  October 19, 2024
Suki Waterhouse playfully teased her fiancé, Robert Pattinson, joking about the two becoming the next co-hosts of Love Is Blind.

The new video for Elle revealed that the Persuasion star prank-called the Twilight star and pitched a new job: co-hosting Love Is Blind together.

It started with the couple greeting one another with sweet pet names, “My love” for Pattinson, 38, and “Darling” for Waterhouse, 32,.

In a video, she asked the Remember Me star about the show Love Is Blind.

Waterhouse mentioned that she had recently received an offer to host the Netflix dating series.

Notably, Nick and Vanessa Lachey have been the hosts for all seven seasons of Love Is Blind.

“Isn't that so cool?” Waterhouse asked the Batman star.

Pattinson replied asking for some help, “Which one's Love Is Blind, again?”

Waterhouse replied, “They're like, ‘Oh, you’re my type. You’re my type.’ It's quite deep… I don’t know I feel like it’s a sociological experiment. It’s actually quite beautiful in lots of ways.”

“That’s interesting,” Pattinson replied, adding, “What an interesting turn of events.”

She continued, “I thought it actually could be quite good,” she declared.

Pattinson skeptically, responded, “Darling, have you gone mad?”

Waterhouse held back her laughter, before replying, “But don't you think it would be quite good for us? Like it'd be great for you.”

“Are you joking? Is this whole thing a joke?" he replied.

Waterhouse confirmed Pattinson's suspicions, he added, “I was like, ‘Babe if you think this is right for you —' ”

She said, “I know you're so sweet! I love you. Thank you.”

Notably, Waterhouse and Pattinson started dating in 2018. In December 2023, a source confirmed that they were engaged in March 2024, they welcomed their first child together, a daughter.

