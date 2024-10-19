Rafael Nadal all set for ‘nostalgic’ final play with Novak Djokovic

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal is fully prepared to face long-time rival Novak Djokovic for one last time before his retirement.
Tennis fans all around the world are looking forward to a momentous night in Saudi Arabia when two tennis legends, Nadal and Djokovic, will clash in the Six Kings Slam third-place match.
According to BBC, the 22-time Grand Slam winner announced that he will retire after the Davis Cup finals in November and will play his second and last match of his career against a Serbian tennis player on Saturday, October 19, 2024.
The 37-year-old expressed, “To have Novak in front (of me), it's like a nostalgic thing. We've played each other a lot, so it'll be fun to play each other again one more time in this match. Hopefully, we can create a good show and a good level of entertainment."
Moreover, Nadal, after losing the semi-finals, expressed that he felt “very well-supported and loved” all around the world and is very fortunate that he has had a long and successful career.
Talking about his preparations for Saturday’s match and his final match in November, he said, “I am probably going to practice on Friday, I am trying my best every single day to be better and better, but I have the Davis Cup in front in a month and every day is an opportunity to be better for that.”
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who have reached the finals after beating Nadal and Djokovic, will also have a faceoff on Saturday. The winner of the Six Kings Slam will take home £4.5million as prize money.