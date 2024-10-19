Trending

Alia Bhatt resembles daughter Raha in never-before-seen photos: SEE

The 'Jigra' actress Alia Bhatt welcomed daughter Raha with Ranbir Kapoor on November 6, 2022

  • by Web Desk
  • October 19, 2024
Jigra actress Alia Bhatt welcomed cute daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022
'Jigra' actress Alia Bhatt welcomed cute daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022 

Alia Bhatt looks like the younger version of her beloved daughter Raha Kapoor and her latest social media post is saying it all. 

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the Student of the Year actress dropped a two gallery carousel from the Alpha’s Kashmir schedule shoot.

The photos showcased the superstar’s unmissable glow and how she bears an uncanny resemblance to her adorable little munchkin. 


In the first image, the Highway actress could not stop but breath the fresh and clean air of Kashmir followed by a super cute shot showing off her contagious smile.

Next the Brahmastra actress proved she is a winter fashionista as she slipped in warm clothes and a beanie, proving sweater weather is already here.

The post garnered a slew of fan reactions in an instant as the Udta Punjab actress left temperatures soaring.

One user penned, “Raha’s mummy looks so cute.”

Another added, “Sunshineeee.”

“Beauty in simplicity,” the third effused.

Prior to this, a hotel that recently hosted Bhatt in Kashmir released beautiful pictures of her in a white cardigan.

On the personal front, Alia Bhatt married her longtime boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022. 

