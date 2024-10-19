Mawra Hocane shares 'favourite memory' with mom on her birthday

Mawra Hocane made her mom feel outright special on the occasion of her birthday!
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Sabaat actress shared a sweet memory featuring her beloved mother in one frame.
The photo offered a look into Mawra’s graduation party which became precious with her mother's radiant presence.
“I love you always forever… this continues to be my fav memory with you.. doing you proud is what I live for… happy happy birthday to you my Mamaaa jaan…,” the Nauroz star wrote.
The Neem star further penned, “I owe you anything & everything I have achieved… my guardian angel.. my everything.. nothing without u.. may you always always be happy InshaAllah.”
Soon after the carousel was shared, her ardent fans extended birthday greetings in the comments section.
“Masha Allah congratulations ji mamma ki Jaan..Best actress and heart of acting,” wrote one user.
The secomd penned, “Girl we want you in sanam teri kasam 2.”
“Beautiful mother and beautiful daughter,” the third wrote.
"Aw happy birthday to the woman who raised the most amazing person evrer,” added another user.
On the work front, Mawra Hocane was last seen in her recently concluded drama serial Jafaa where she played the role of a domestic violence victim.