Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement

  • by Web Desk
  • October 19, 2024
Indian international cricketer Rishabh Pant achieved a remarkable milestone on Day 4 of the first Test against New Zealand.

As per NDTV Sports, Pant becomes the first Indian wicket-keeper in the 92-year history of Indian cricket to score 2500 Test runs in less than 65 innings.

By achieving this milestone, he surpassed the records previously set by cricket legend MS Dhoni and Farokh Engineer.

Dhoni achieved this milestone in 69 innings, while Farokh reached in 82 innings.

Alongside Pant, another remarkable record has come to light when Sarfaraz Khan scored his first ever Test century.

India maintained their solid comeback on day four, reaching 344/3 by lunch and trailing New Zealand by just 12 runs.

Pant reached his 12th Test fifty off just 55 balls with a remarkable cover drive off Glenn Phillips.

Meanwhile, Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli both scored half centuries.

Pant scored his first Test century in his third match, on the 2018 tour of England.

Currently, both Dhoni and Pant have six test centuries to their record.

