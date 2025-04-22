Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up about backlash amid 'Chhorii 2' release

Nushrratt Bharuccha's new film 'Chhorii 2' was released earlier this month

Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up about backlash amid Chhorii 2 release
Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up about backlash amid 'Chhorii 2' release  

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently reacted to online criticism she received after visiting religious places during the promotions of her newly released film, Chhorii 2.

In a conversation with News 18, the 39-year-old Indian actress addressed the backlash she has received over her faith in religion.

The Dream Girl actress stated, "It doesn’t change me. It won’t stop me from going to a temple or praying namaz. I’ll keep doing both. Because that’s my faith."

She further described that her strength is enough to deal with this backlash as her thoughts and spirit are clear.

"Wherever you find peace whether it’s in a mandir, a gurudwara, or a church, you should go there. I even say this openly: I pray Namaz. If I get time, I pray five times a day," Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star noted. 

The Chhalaang actress explained that she even carries a praying mat along with her whenever she travels, saying, "Wherever I go, I find the same peace and calm. I’ve always believed there’s one God, and different paths to connect with Him. And I want to explore all those paths."

Nushrratt Bharuccha's new film 'Chhorii 2' release 

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha is promoting her new film, Chhorii 2, which was released on April 11, 2025. 

The horror-drama movie also stars Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, Pallavi Patil, and Saurabh Goyal in the leading roles.  

