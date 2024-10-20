Royal

Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ by Royal Family for portraying Sussexes as ‘villains’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have recently been criticized for purchasing holiday home in Portugal

  • by Web Desk
  • October 20, 2024
Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ by Royal Family for portraying Sussexes as ‘villains’
Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ by Royal Family for portraying Sussexes as ‘villains’

Prince Harry is heartbroken over the Royal Family’s “unwillingness to reconcile” and depicting him and wife Meghan Markle as “villains.”

In a resurfaced video that made rounds on social media platform Facebook last week, the Duke of Sussex can be seen explaining how his relationship with the Royal Family “never needed to be this way,” and how easy it is for them to portray the Sussexes as villains.

This comes from an in-depth interview of the Duke with Tom Bradby for ITV, where Harry sat down and discussed an array of subjects, including his feelings, emotions, and personal relationships with the royals.

"I would like to get my father back,” said Prince Harry in the interview, adding, “It never needed to be this way. The leaking...the planting, I want a family, not an institution.”

The Spare author continued, “They feel as though it's better to keep us somehow as the villains.”

He also complained that the Royal Family has shown “absolutely no willingness to reconcile,” even though he desperately wants to get his father and brother back.

Recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making headlines for buying a luxurious holiday home in Portugal and are also receiving severe criticism from the Portuguese locals.

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner dazzle at Academy Museum Gala

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner dazzle at Academy Museum Gala
Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ by Royal Family for portraying Sussexes as ‘villains’

Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ by Royal Family for portraying Sussexes as ‘villains’
CVS workers strike at 7 stores in Southern California for better pay, healthcare

CVS workers strike at 7 stores in Southern California for better pay, healthcare
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress

Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress

Royal News

Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
King Charles makes bold move in FIRST public appearance on Australia tour
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive criticism for buying holiday home in Portugal
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Prince William, Kate Middleton take life changing decision for their kids
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Princess Diana's niece gushes over cousin Prince William at Centrepoint Awards
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
King Charles, Queen Camilla face brutal snub in Australia from state premiers
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Princess Anne shines at horse show after injury recovery
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle take different approaches for common purpose
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
King Charles shares rare video with Princess Anne amid Australia tour
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Were Princes William, Harry also invited to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs party?
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
King Charles, Queen Camilla reflect on first meeting with PM Anthony Albanese
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Kate Middleton makes new strategy to benefit people suffering from cancer