Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ by Royal Family for portraying Sussexes as ‘villains’

Prince Harry is heartbroken over the Royal Family’s “unwillingness to reconcile” and depicting him and wife Meghan Markle as “villains.”
In a resurfaced video that made rounds on social media platform Facebook last week, the Duke of Sussex can be seen explaining how his relationship with the Royal Family “never needed to be this way,” and how easy it is for them to portray the Sussexes as villains.
This comes from an in-depth interview of the Duke with Tom Bradby for ITV, where Harry sat down and discussed an array of subjects, including his feelings, emotions, and personal relationships with the royals.
"I would like to get my father back,” said Prince Harry in the interview, adding, “It never needed to be this way. The leaking...the planting, I want a family, not an institution.”
The Spare author continued, “They feel as though it's better to keep us somehow as the villains.”
He also complained that the Royal Family has shown “absolutely no willingness to reconcile,” even though he desperately wants to get his father and brother back.
Recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making headlines for buying a luxurious holiday home in Portugal and are also receiving severe criticism from the Portuguese locals.