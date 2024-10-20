World

Kamala Harris to visit Georgia churches to celebrate her 60th birthday

Kamala Harris, along with her running mate, Tim Walz, will strengthen the 'Souls to the Polls' initiative

  • October 20, 2024
Kamala Harris to visit Georgia churches to celebrate her 60th birthday

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is all set to celebrate her 60th birthday on Sunday, October 20.

As per Reuters, she is scheduled to visit two churches in Georgia to encourage early voters.

She will receive a birthday surprise by music legend Stevie Wonder during her visit to one of the churches.

Harris, along with her running mate, Tim Walz, will strengthen the "Souls to the Polls" initiative on Sunday with energetic performances and elected officials to motivate voters.

The campaign stated that they will attend a service and speak at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia, about 30 miles (50 km) east of Atlanta.

She is also scheduled to speak at Divine Faith Ministries International in Jonesboro, just outside Atlanta, where she aims to encourage worshipers to vote.

Walz will attend the service in Saginaw, Michigan, while his wife, Gwen Walz, will visit a church in Las Vegas.

Both the candidates, Donald Trump and Harris are targeting Pennsylvania, Michigan and several other key states that are expected to decide the outcome of the November.5 election.

Following her events, Harris will record an interview with civil rights leader Al Sharpton, which will be broadcast on MSNBC on Sunday night.

