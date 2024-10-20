Liam Payne was honoured in a heartfelt in-memoriam segment at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees ceremony.
The event took place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the image of the former member of One Direction from his early days was projected onto the screen, sparking cheers from the audience.
Payne died after he fell from a third-floor balcony in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires on Wednesday, aged just 31, but he was remembered with deep emotion by fans and attendees alike.
The British singer was commemorated at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse during the yearly event's memorials as an investigation continues into the events that preceded the incident.
Notably, Payne's death occurred after authorities believed he used drugs that caused blackouts and psychotic episodes, as the report suggested that he could have been supplied by someone at the hotel.
A source told MailOnline, "Where did Liam get the drugs when he had no money?"
The insider disclosed that Payne had been working on a new version of his favorite One Direction song, Fireproof, after his tragic death.
As per the reports in Argentina for the renewal of his U.S. visa and had passed medical and psychological tests days earlier, proving he was "totally clean."
Payne was in "good spirits" and was planning to return to his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, in Miami.