King Charles, Queen Camilla set for historic welcome at PM house

The British monarch is currently on a visit to Australia, marking their first visit to the country since Charles became the king

  • by Web Desk
  • October 21, 2024
King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to get a historic welcome at PM house by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The British monarch is currently on a visit to Australia as it marked their first visit to the country since Charles became the king.

Earlier, Charles and Camilla were greeted by the prime minister, Anthony Albanese, when they arrived in Sydney on Friday night.

Taking to the Royal family’s social media account on Sunday, Buckingham Palace dropped the monochrome snap Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, at Parliament House in Canberra durin their trip in 1954

The palace noted, “The King and Queen are currently in Australia. The visit is His Majesty’s first to an overseas Realm as Monarch.”


They added, “Tomorrow, Their Majesties will be welcomed to Parliament House in Canberra by the Prime Minister, Mr Anthony Albanese.”

The caption concluded, “This photo shows The King’s parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, at Parliament House in Canberra, after opening the Australian Parliament in 1954.”

Notably, King Charles and Queen Camilla visited Australia in 2018, when then Prince Charles opened the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast. 

