King Charles lands in trouble after special demand amid his Australia trip

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Sydney on Friday night

  • by Web Desk
  • October 21, 2024
As King Charles faced mounting demonstrations during his visit to Australia, a vocal protester demanded, "Give our land back.”

During his first trip after gaining reign, he met with protests, as demonstrators demanded the return of Indigenous lands.

On Sunday, while the royal couple was present at St Thomas' Anglican Church in North Sydney, demonstrators assembled close by, holding up signs that said "Decolonise" and "Empire Built on Genocide".

Speaking to GB News, one protester said, "I want to say to King Charles, give my land back. This land was colonised.”

The protestor added, “This land was taken by force of brutality through massacres and massacres of First Nations people."

Another said, "Always was always will be decolonised.”

Amid the visit, the royal was greeted with enthusiasm by many Australians, despite concerns voiced by protesters.

"I was around when his mother made the first trip to Australia in 1954. I was a little girl at school. He's done pretty well at age 75 to come," one supporter reminisced.

Another well-wisher, originally from Nepal, expressed their admiration: "They represent so much good in the world. I'm a big supporter of the royal. I born in Nepal, live in Australia now."

Notably, Charles and Camilla were greeted by the prime minister, Anthony Albanese, when they arrived in Sydney on Friday night.

