King Charles’ Parliament House speech gets ruined by Australian senator

The monarch gets heckled by lawmaker at Australian Parliament during his royal tour with Queen Camilla

  • October 21, 2024


King Charles’ very important reception speech at the Parliament House has been ruined by an Australian senator Lidia Thorpe.

On Monday, the indigenous lawmaker yelled anti-colonial slogans at the monarch during his visit to the Australian parliament.

His majesty began his monologue by appreciating Australian people, "Throughout my life, Australia's First Nations people have done me the great honour of sharing so generously their stories and cultures.”

The monarch added, "I can only say how much my own experience has been shaped and strengthened by such traditional wisdom. Australia's economic growth has been remarkable and this is a country which for all its size and diversity, never omits to look out.”

King Charles III noted that the country has offered so much to the world, adding, the character of Australia and its people are “hardly more vivid than when both are tested by disaster.”

However, even after all the praise and appreciation, Lidia called him out for committing “genocide” against her people.

“Give us our land back. Give us what you stole from us – our bones, our skulls, our babies, our people. You destroyed our land. Give us a treaty. We want a treaty in this country. You are a genocidalist,” she advocated for indigenous people.

Shortly after Lida’s slogans, a security officers escorted her to the doors.

King Charles lands in trouble after special demand amid his Australia trip
King Charles, Queen Camilla set for historic welcome at PM house
Meghan Markle true feelings on tour with Prince Harry laid bare
Princess Beatrice to take major step for Royal family image after child's birth
Real reason behind Prince Harry's Portugal purchase REVEALED
King Charles, Queen Camilla beam with ‘great joy’ on Australia trip
King Charles ditches Queen Camilla at NSW Legislative Council outing
Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ by Royal Family for portraying Sussexes as ‘villains’
King Charles makes bold move in FIRST public appearance on Australia tour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive criticism for buying holiday home in Portugal
Prince William, Kate Middleton take life changing decision for their kids
Princess Diana's niece gushes over cousin Prince William at Centrepoint Awards