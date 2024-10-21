King Charles’ Parliament House speech gets ruined by Australian senator

King Charles’ very important reception speech at the Parliament House has been ruined by an Australian senator Lidia Thorpe.
On Monday, the indigenous lawmaker yelled anti-colonial slogans at the monarch during his visit to the Australian parliament.
His majesty began his monologue by appreciating Australian people, "Throughout my life, Australia's First Nations people have done me the great honour of sharing so generously their stories and cultures.”
The monarch added, "I can only say how much my own experience has been shaped and strengthened by such traditional wisdom. Australia's economic growth has been remarkable and this is a country which for all its size and diversity, never omits to look out.”
King Charles III noted that the country has offered so much to the world, adding, the character of Australia and its people are “hardly more vivid than when both are tested by disaster.”
However, even after all the praise and appreciation, Lidia called him out for committing “genocide” against her people.
“Give us our land back. Give us what you stole from us – our bones, our skulls, our babies, our people. You destroyed our land. Give us a treaty. We want a treaty in this country. You are a genocidalist,” she advocated for indigenous people.
Shortly after Lida’s slogans, a security officers escorted her to the doors.