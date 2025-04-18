Reese Witherspoon pays birthday tribute to her close pal America Ferrera 

Reese Witherspoon honored her close pal and renowned actress, America Ferrera, on her 41st birthday celebrations.
On Friday, April 18, the Legally Blonde starlet took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt birthday tribute to her beloved pal.
Witherspoon shared a throwback photo alongside Ferrera, posing together for a picture during their joint appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes ceremony, which took place on January 5 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
The American actress and film producer penned a moving note for her fellow actress, "Happy Birthday to my incredibly talented friend @americaferrera!"
For those unaware, Witherspoon and Ferrera’s bond was made during their iconic 2018 TV series, Shine On with Reese.
The series features the Emmy-winning artist interviewing various women, and in one episode, she interviews Ferrera.
In one episode the globally known actress spent a day with Ferrera at the University of Southern California.
Apart from Reese Witherspoon and America Ferrera, the series also stars Dolly Parton, Ava DuVernay, P!nk, Sara Blakely, Abby Wambach, Elaine Welteroth, Cleo Wade, Glennon Doyle, Candace Nelson, America Ferrera, Kacey Musgraves, and Simone Askew in the leading roles.
The first episode of the show was released on July 17, 2018, and the final episode was streamed on August 28, 2018.