Reese Witherspoon pays birthday tribute to her close pal America Ferrera

The 'Legally Blonde' star penned a moving note for her fellow actress, America Ferrera, on her 41st birthday

Reese Witherspoon pays birthday tribute to her close pal America Ferrera
Reese Witherspoon pays birthday tribute to her close pal America Ferrera 

Reese Witherspoon honored her close pal and renowned actress, America Ferrera, on her 41st birthday celebrations.

On Friday, April 18, the Legally Blonde starlet took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt birthday tribute to her beloved pal. 

Witherspoon shared a throwback photo alongside Ferrera, posing together for a picture during their joint appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes ceremony, which took place on January 5 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The American actress and film producer penned a moving note for her fellow actress, "Happy Birthday to my incredibly talented friend @americaferrera!"

Reese Witherspoon pays birthday tribute to her close pal America Ferrera

For those unaware, Witherspoon and Ferrera’s bond was made during their iconic 2018 TV series, Shine On with Reese.

The series features the Emmy-winning artist interviewing various women, and in one episode, she interviews Ferrera.

According to media reports, the talk show was hosted by Reese Witherspoon. 

In one episode the globally known actress spent a day with Ferrera at the University of Southern California.

Apart from Reese Witherspoon and America Ferrera, the series also stars Dolly Parton, Ava DuVernay, P!nk, Sara Blakely, Abby Wambach, Elaine Welteroth, Cleo Wade, Glennon Doyle, Candace Nelson, America Ferrera, Kacey Musgraves, and Simone Askew in the leading roles.

The first episode of the show was released on July 17, 2018, and the final episode was streamed on August 28, 2018.

Ryan Gosling teams up with Shawn Levy for his new film 'Starfighter'

Ryan Gosling teams up with Shawn Levy for his new film 'Starfighter'
Aditi Rao Hydari pens sweet wish for husband Siddharth on his 46th birthday

Aditi Rao Hydari pens sweet wish for husband Siddharth on his 46th birthday
Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt moment with daughter Bella on her third birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt moment with daughter Bella on her third birthday
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott share first public kiss amid blooming romance

Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott share first public kiss amid blooming romance
Ryan Gosling teams up with Shawn Levy for his new film 'Starfighter'
Ryan Gosling teams up with Shawn Levy for his new film 'Starfighter'
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott share first public kiss amid blooming romance
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott share first public kiss amid blooming romance
Sydney Sweeney spotted singing sad song amid Jonathan Davino split
Sydney Sweeney spotted singing sad song amid Jonathan Davino split
Kris Jenner gushes over ‘precious’ daughter Kourtney on her 46th birthday
Kris Jenner gushes over ‘precious’ daughter Kourtney on her 46th birthday
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to plead 'not guilty' in upcoming May trial?
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to plead 'not guilty' in upcoming May trial?
Julia Garner cast as Shalla-Bal to join Silver Surfer in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'
Julia Garner cast as Shalla-Bal to join Silver Surfer in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'
Lana Del Rey wows fans with her new soulful rendition from 'Henry, Come On'
Lana Del Rey wows fans with her new soulful rendition from 'Henry, Come On'
Ed Sheeran reveals creative journey behind ‘Azizam’ music video after release
Ed Sheeran reveals creative journey behind ‘Azizam’ music video after release
Katy Perry drops exciting update about her upcoming 'The Lifetimes Tour'
Katy Perry drops exciting update about her upcoming 'The Lifetimes Tour'
David Schwimmer pens sweet note for Holocaust survivor Elizabeth Wilf
David Schwimmer pens sweet note for Holocaust survivor Elizabeth Wilf
Brooklyn Beckham snubs Victoria on her 51st birthday
Brooklyn Beckham snubs Victoria on her 51st birthday
BTS Jin set to embark on his first-ever solo world tour
BTS Jin set to embark on his first-ever solo world tour