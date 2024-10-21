Trending

Kartik Aaryan rubs shoulders with Alan Walker at Mumbai concert

Rooh Baba X Alan Walker: Kartik Aaryan poses with Alan Walker at a concert in Mumbai

  October 21, 2024



Kartik Aaryan graced the Grammy-winning DJ Alan Walker’s show in Mumbai!

Several pictures and videos of the Love Aaj Kal star greeting the crowd and interacting with Walker emerged on social media platforms.

The Shehzada star also shared the clip on Instagram which saw Aaryan blowing a kiss to the audience on stage and hugging Walker.

He dressed to impress in a black sweatshirt, matching pants and boots for the star-studded concert night.

"Rooh Baba x Alan Walker, #YeDiwaliBhoolBhulaiyaaVaali,” the Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor captioned the footage.

The star’s die-hard fans also reacted to Aaryan’s surprise appearance alongside the On My Way crooner.

One fan wrote, “You earned that love.”

“Rooh baba supremacy,” the second noted.

“We want more such collabs, rooh baba,” the third effused.

“Living the life of a global sensation," expressed the fourth.

For the unversed, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is busy promoting his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which stars Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan in the pivotal roles. 

Helmed by Amees Bazmee, the thriller is scheduled to be released this Diwali.

To note, in this horror-comedy movie Kartik Aaryan will reprise his role as Rooh Baba. 

It is pertinent to mention that Kartik Aaryan happened to be the second Indian celebrity to have attended Alan Walker's concert after Alia Bhatt. 

