Lionel Messi sets sights to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo in World Cup feat

  • by Web Desk
  • October 21, 2024
Eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner Lionel Messi could surpass Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA Club World Cup feat in the upcoming mega event.

David Beckham's co-owned football club, Inter Miami, was officially announced as a new team for Club World Cup 2025 after winning the Supporters’ Shield this season with Messi’s hat-trick.

According to Sportskeeda, after qualifying for the World Cup, the Argentinian soccer star gets a chance to surpass the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner, Ronaldo’s record of the most goals.

The 39-year-old has participated in eight FIFA Club World Cups, six with Real Madrid and two with Manchester United. During the eight appearances, he has scored seven goals and three assists.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old has scored five goals and one assist during his five appearances in the tournament for Barcelona. But as the Portuguese footballer's club, Al Nassr did not qualify for the competition, Messi would have a golden opportunity to surpass or equal his football rival record and become the most goal-scoring player in the Club World Cup.

To note, 32 different teams from Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, and South America will participate in the tournament all set to take place from June 15 to July 3, 2025, at eight different venues in the United States.

Sports News

Charles Leclerc dominates US GP after Lando Norris, Max Verstappen clash
Sophie Devine hails Amelia Kerr as New Zealand wins Women’s T20 World Cup
Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy reveals shocking update on cancer diagnosis
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Lando Norris takes pole with 'best lap of my career' from Max Verstappen
Cassandre Beaugrand makes history with first World Triathlon Championship win
South Africa, New Zealand to compete in women’s T20 World cup final
Ronaldo shares powerful message after striking late winning goal for Al Nassr
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement
Rafael Nadal all set for ‘nostalgic’ final play with Novak Djokovic
Rafael Nadal makes shocking statement about his last match
Ben Stokes apologises to teammates for losing cool during captaincy debut