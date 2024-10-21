Lionel Messi sets sights to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo in World Cup feat

Eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner Lionel Messi could surpass Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA Club World Cup feat in the upcoming mega event.
David Beckham's co-owned football club, Inter Miami, was officially announced as a new team for Club World Cup 2025 after winning the Supporters’ Shield this season with Messi’s hat-trick.
According to Sportskeeda, after qualifying for the World Cup, the Argentinian soccer star gets a chance to surpass the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner, Ronaldo’s record of the most goals.
The 39-year-old has participated in eight FIFA Club World Cups, six with Real Madrid and two with Manchester United. During the eight appearances, he has scored seven goals and three assists.
Meanwhile, the 37-year-old has scored five goals and one assist during his five appearances in the tournament for Barcelona. But as the Portuguese footballer's club, Al Nassr did not qualify for the competition, Messi would have a golden opportunity to surpass or equal his football rival record and become the most goal-scoring player in the Club World Cup.
To note, 32 different teams from Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, and South America will participate in the tournament all set to take place from June 15 to July 3, 2025, at eight different venues in the United States.