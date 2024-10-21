Triptii Dimri's journey to fame began with THIS one move

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri reflected on the path of glory to solidify her position in the industry.
In an interview with the Times of India, the diva revealed how a hurtful moment encouraged her to stay back in Mumbai.
She shared, "Someone taunted me and said something very mean, and that was the day I thought I can't leave the city without making it."
The Animal actress continued, "Those days, there was a lot of confusion and chaos. There is a lot of chaos now, too, but I prefer the current chaos over that chaos. Now, I have no time to breathe, eat or sleep.”
“One should always enjoy the process and journey. There used to be days when I had no work and I was rejected from every audion that would put me in self-doubt,” Dimri noted.
Further adding, "There were days when I would be putting wallpaper on my walls because I had nothing to do. I would tell myself that a phase will come when you won't have time to do this. I have a lot of gratitude that those days have come.”
On the professional front, Triptii Dimri last starred in the film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao.
Going further, she also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 lined up in the pipeline.