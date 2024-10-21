Diddy’s new lawsuit claims he sexually assaulted minor alongside 2 celebrities at VMAs

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been hit with another new lawsuit, claiming that he raped a 13-year-old girl with the help of two other celebrities at a 2000 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.
The disgraced rapper has been slapped with six new lawsuits, filed in the last few hours, including a now-37-year-old woman, who filed a lawsuit in New York federal court on Sunday.
According to the lawsuit, obtained by Deadline, the woman claimed that the incident occurred when she went to an empty bedroom to lie down for a moment after feeling “woozy and lightheaded” from a drink she had during the party on September 7, 2000.
“Soon after, Combs, along with a male and female celebrity, entered the room,” stated the 19-page filing.
It further added, “Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her and said, ‘You are ready to party!’”
Combs, then allegedly “threw” the girl named Jane Doe as per court documents, toward another male celebrity, referred to as Celebrity A.
“Plaintiff was held down by Celebrity A who vaginally raped her while Combs and Celebrity B, a female, watched. After the male celebrity finished, Combs then vaginally raped Plaintiff while the Celebrity A and Celebrity B watched,” the lawsuit added.
It further claimed, “Combs attempted to force Plaintiff to perform oral sex on him, but she resisted by hitting Combs in the neck; he stopped.”
However, the identity of other celebrities is kept under the wraps, it no secret that Diddy’s infamous white parties and other events involved an A-list crowd over the decades.