Cher twins with toyboy AE Edwards, son at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 

Cher rekindled romnace with her 40 years younger boyfrined last year

  by Web Desk
  October 21, 2024
Cher was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on October 19, 2024, at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

On the joyous occasion, the 78-year-old star was accompanied by her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards and his 5-year-old son, Slash, whom he shares with ex Amber Rose.

During the evening, Cher held onto her Edwards ‘s arm alongside his son, as they posed for the camera.

The trio opted for a all-black ensemble, with Cher wearing a leather skirt and matching top, accessorized with chunky belts and chains.

Meanwhile, Edwards, who is dating Cher since November 2022, cut a casual figure with a leather jacket and diamond chain, complemented with black sunglasses as his son donned a similar outfit as him.

Many A-lister celebrities including Zendaya and Dua Lipa paid homage to Cher at the event.

Lipa also joined Cher onstage to perform her 1998 hit Believe.

In her acceptance speech, Cher humorously referenced her past marriages, as she stated "It was easier getting divorced from two men than getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”

Moreover, Cher and her 40 years younger boyfriend, Alexander 'AE' Edwards rekindled romance last year after a brief split.

