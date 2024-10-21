Prince William 'determined' to serve a noble cause despite criticism

Prince Williams, who has been working for an extremely noble cause, is receiving negative reactions from many people.
In June 2023, the Prince of Wales announced the launch of a new initiative called “Homewards,” with a sole aim to eradicate homelessness. However, this noble move did not receive much positive reactions.
In his latest released clip from an upcoming ITV documentary, the future king was asked what he is being questioned whether he is the “right person” to lead this project.
He replied, “I come with no other agenda than desperately trying to help people who are in need. I like a big challenge. I do like that, but I can't do it on my own."
Speaking on the ongoing backlash with OK! on Monday, October 21, a former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, defended the father-of-three and said, "I utterly despair of the people who attack someone for trying to do good.”
She slammed the critics and asked what they expect him to do other than this, “sit in a palace, twiddling his thumbs and ringing a bell for servants?”
Referencing Princess Diana charity work, Bond further said that it is in William’s “DNA” to help people in need, and he knows what he is capable of and has been gifted with enormous privilege, wealth, and a position, so why can the prince not be the right person to lead such a noble cause.
The royal correspondent continued the defense and said that even if the project does not help completely achieving the mission, it would still be helpful to some.
“He can at least say he has tried his best and used his considerable convening power as fully as possible,” she said, adding that those who are criticizing him should "shame" on themselves.
Meanwhile, Prince William recently made an appearance at the Duchy College in Cornwall and interacted with rural students from the area.