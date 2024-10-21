Royal

Prince William 'determined' to serve a noble cause despite criticism

The Prince of Wales has been drawing criticism over his new noble initiative

  • by Web Desk
  • October 21, 2024
Prince William determined to serve a noble cause despite criticism
Prince William 'determined' to serve a noble cause despite criticism

Prince Williams, who has been working for an extremely noble cause, is receiving negative reactions from many people.

In June 2023, the Prince of Wales announced the launch of a new initiative called “Homewards,” with a sole aim to eradicate homelessness. However, this noble move did not receive much positive reactions.

In his latest released clip from an upcoming ITV documentary, the future king was asked what he is being questioned whether he is the “right person” to lead this project.

He replied, “I come with no other agenda than desperately trying to help people who are in need. I like a big challenge. I do like that, but I can't do it on my own."

Speaking on the ongoing backlash with OK! on Monday, October 21, a former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, defended the father-of-three and said, "I utterly despair of the people who attack someone for trying to do good.”

She slammed the critics and asked what they expect him to do other than this, “sit in a palace, twiddling his thumbs and ringing a bell for servants?”

Referencing Princess Diana charity work, Bond further said that it is in William’s “DNA” to help people in need, and he knows what he is capable of and has been gifted with enormous privilege, wealth, and a position, so why can the prince not be the right person to lead such a noble cause.

The royal correspondent continued the defense and said that even if the project does not help completely achieving the mission, it would still be helpful to some.

“He can at least say he has tried his best and used his considerable convening power as fully as possible,” she said, adding that those who are criticizing him should "shame" on themselves.

Meanwhile, Prince William recently made an appearance at the Duchy College in Cornwall and interacted with rural students from the area.

Italian surfer Giulia Manfrini dies after being struck by swordfish in Indonesia

Italian surfer Giulia Manfrini dies after being struck by swordfish in Indonesia
United States announces 'major' military aid package for Ukraine

United States announces 'major' military aid package for Ukraine
King Charles hails Australia as ‘most multicultural on earth’ amid parliament heckling

King Charles hails Australia as ‘most multicultural on earth’ amid parliament heckling
Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum

Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum

Royal News

Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum
King Charles hails Australia as ‘most multicultural on earth’ amid parliament heckling
Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum
King Charles shares powerful message after being 'heckled' in Australian parliament
Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum
Sarah Ferguson shares heart-touching story in first TikTok video: Watch
Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum
Prince William reveals Prince George’s obsession with THIS ‘normal job’
Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum
King Charles' shocking move in Australia sparks health concerns
Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum
King Charles, Queen Camilla honour late soldiers at Australian War Memorial
Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum
Zara Tindall marks big milestone with Mike as King Charles 'attacked' in Australia
Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum
Princess Eugenie struggling to keep peace between King Charles, Prince Harry?
Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum
Prince William, Harry’s feud leaves their Hollywood pal ‘smacked in the middle’
Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum
King Charles’ Parliament House speech gets ruined by Australian senator
Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum
King Charles lands in trouble after special demand amid his Australia trip
Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum
King Charles, Queen Camilla set for historic welcome at PM house