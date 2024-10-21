Global climate disaster looms as Atlantic Ocean current nears catastrophic collapse

Global warming has become a major issue and due to this severe weather conditions like heat waves, floods and storms have become more frequent and intense.
As per Reuters, over 40 climate scientists wrote an appealing letter on Monday, October 21, to Nordic ministers to act against global warming, which could impact an Atlantic Ocean current.
This major change could lead to sudden changes in weather patterns and harm ecosystems.
According to scientists, the end of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, a system of ocean currents that brings warm water into the North Atlantic and helps maintain Europe's temperate climate, could harm living conditions in the Arctic and other regions.
They wrote in a letter, "Such an ocean circulation change would have devastating and irreversible impacts especially for Nordic countries, but also for other parts of the world."
A signatory of the letter, professor Peter Ditlevsen at the University of Copenhagen said, "If Britain and Ireland become like northern Norway, (that) has tremendous consequences. Our finding is that this is not a low probability. This is not something you easily adapt to."
The United Kingdom’s Met Office has warned that a collapse of the ocean current system could increase the cooling in the Northern Hemisphere and higher sea levels in the Atlantic.
These major changes can also decrease rainfall in Europe and North America, and shift in monsoon patterns in South America and Africa.