Wales train crash: One killed, 15 injured after two passenger trains collide

A man died after two passenger trains on Monday, October 21, 2024, collided on the line near Llanbrynmair in Mid-Wales.
According to The Guardian, the authorities said that the crash happened near Llanbrynmair, between Shrewsbury and Machynlleth, at about 7:30 pm, leaving one passenger dead and 15 others wounded.
A Dyfed-Powys police spokesperson said, “Sadly, we can confirm a man has died following the collision. His next of kin have been informed, and his family is being supported by specialist officers.”
He further added that the police force had left the scene in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Moreover, as per the police, all the injured were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All other passengers of both trains were safely evacuated from the scene.
A British Transport Police spokesperson asserted that officers were called to the line after reports of “a low-speed train collision involving two trains” were received.
The transport police, Welsh ambulance service, agencies from the rail industry, fire and rescue, and the coastguard took part in the rescue operation.
Wales’s first minister, Eluned Morgan, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “My thoughts are with all those involved in the rail incident in Powys earlier this evening. I would like to thank the emergency services for their response and have asked to be kept informed of any developments throughout the night.”
To note, police are investigating the incident. The cause of the crash is not known yet.