Kim Kardashian navigates life as single mom of 4 in Kanye West absence

Kim Kardashian is reportedly navigating life as 'pretty much a single mom' to her four children as Kanye West has been largely absent from their lives.
As per PEOPLE, the SKIMS founder is “pretty much a single mom” to daughter North, 11, son Saint, 8, daughter Chicago, 6, and son Psalm, 5, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.
The outlet reported that the rapper, who is married to Bianca Censor after serrated from Kim, is “sadly not around very much” around his kids.
“Although she has help, it’s still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything,” a source close to The Kardashians star said Monday.
The source went on to say, "Kim's life is around her kids' schedules. When they are in school, she works. When they are off, she's very much focused on being a mom."
They added that the mother of four "is not even dating anyone now. It's all about work and the kids."
Notably, Kim and West tied the knot in Florence, Italy, in May 2014 and they finalized their divorce in November 2022 after the reality tv star had filed to end their marriage the previous February.