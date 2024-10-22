Entertainment

Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move

Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs defeated San Francisco 49ers on October 20, 2024

  • October 22, 2024


Taylor Swift has compensated for not attending NFL game of beau Travis Kelce with gushing tribute.

The Tortured Poets Department hitmaker celebrated Travis’ win onstage shortly after his team Kansas City Chiefs defeated San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 20.

As per People, the 14-time Grammy winner changed the lyrics of her hit track Karma from “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me” during her third show in Miami.

Even though, Taylor has changed the lyrics on numerous occasions in the past, but this is the first time she has done it without Travis’ presence in the audience.

The heartfelt tribute came after the Love Story singer gave a major surprise to her fans during her second Eras Tour show in Miami.

She told the crowd, “We decided, if we’re going to end this tour, eventually it has to happen, we gotta pick the crowds and the cities and the places where the crowds are going to be passionate, enthusiastic, screaming the words to every single song, like the most fun crowds imaginable.”

Taylor’s Eras Tour will conclude on December 8, 2024.

