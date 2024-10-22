Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs defeated San Francisco 49ers

Sports

  by Web Desk
  October 22, 2024
Travis Kelce team Kansas City Chiefs has defeated the San Francisco 49ers with 28-18 score.

On Sunday, the Chiefs became the unbeatable team during the NFL season.

The Chiefs' cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace helped the team significantly after he intercepted 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy to thwart the 49ers' series.

After the tough game, Travis hailed the players from the rival team.

“It’s the best challenge in the league,” he said, “I love going up against the best in the league, and Fred (Warner) is definitely one of those guys and Nick Bosa is definitely one of those guys. They’ve just got a bunch of all-stars over there.”

The head coach Andy Reid was also satisfied by the performance of the team

He praised, "Overall, I just thought it was a good team performance. There were a lot of good things that happened. Defensively, I thought we just played great football. [We had] three picks against a really good offense, and it led to 14 points."

Moreover, Travis girlfriend Taylor Swift also celebrated his win during her Eras Tour show in Miami on Monday.

