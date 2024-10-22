King Charles III is seemingly celebrating a new milestone after facing a major snub at the Australian parliament.
Shortly after creating waves with his humiliating experience in Canberra on Sunday, when a law maker named Lidia Thorpe yelled at the monarch, "You are not our king," on top of her voice while Charles was seated with Queen Camilla on stage.
Before escorting out of the hall, where Charles was about to address the gathering in an empowering speech, Lidia also dubbed him as "genocidal."
Despite facing a huge snub King Charles exuded high spirit in his delightful message to highlight his new achievement in the oceanic country, where he is currently touring as the head of state with Camilla.
"A MESSAGE FROM HIS MAJESTY THE KING My wife and I were delighted to hear that the Channel Seven Telethon was a record-breaking success this weekend While I can't promise that we were able to watch all 26 hours of the broadcast, we were so pleased to have been here in Australia while your endeavours were taking place," King Charles revealed in his statement.
The 75-year-old monarch added, "That this annual event bas now raised on astonishing Són million over the years is testament to the generosity, compassion and community spirit of the Australian people that we have witnessed during this tour and an every occasion we have been fortunate enough to visit."
"We congratulate and thank and thank all those who took part and contributed so greatly Charles R," the king capped his message.