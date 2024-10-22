Salman Khan begins 'Sikandar' filming amid serious death threats

Salman Khan is not letting the death threats take a toll over his career!
Amid the life threats issued by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the actor is now back to the acting game as he resumes shoot for upcoming film Sikandar, according to India Today.
A source close to the actor revealed, “Salman Khan is fully committed to his work. He has been shooting for Bigg Boss 18 with high-level security, and has now moved to shooting Sikandar.”
“His entire team is being careful about the security arrangements and Salman himself has been making sure that no one suffers a delay because of him," an insider added.
Further elaborating, “He is likely to be shooting continuously till Diwali, which is next week."
The source quoted, "The actor has not delayed or postponed any of his work commitments yet.
"He is putting in a lot of effort into delivering a quality film to his fans and is following everything as per the originally designed schedule by the film's team," a source noted.
Sikandar is Khan’s most-anticipated films of all times after Tiger 3, which was released in Diwali last year.
It features a wide cast ensemble such as Rashmika Mandanna, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Anjini Dhawan, Prateik Babbar and Sathyaraj, among others.