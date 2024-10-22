Harris, Cheney slams Trump as ‘unfit’ for presidency in final stretch

World

US citizens are all set to elect their 47th president on November 5, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 22, 2024
US Vice President Kamala Harris and former US Representative Liz Cheney once again declared Donald Trump “unfit” for the presidency.

According to CNN, as election day is approaching, both Republican and Democrat candidates have started campaigning in full swing to influence voters. Harris, during her campaign in the key state of Wisconsin on Monday, October 21, 2024, participated in a series of moderated conversations along with Cheney.

During a conversation moderated by conservative commentator Charlie Sykes, Harris criticized Trump saying, “I think in this election, you can look at, for example, how he presents, in his events, to know that he really does not have a plan for America that is about investing in our future, investing in our children, investing in our economies and new industries, investing in our relationships around the world.”

The Democratic nominee described the former president as “unstable” and called him out for dodging debates and interviews.

Meanwhile, Cheney slammed the Republican nominee for his January 6 actions and for spreading misinformation during Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

She said Trump is “unfit” to become the president of this “good, honorable, and great nation.”

Cheney urged people to vote for Harris, assuring that she would lead the country with a sincere heart and would always think best for the country.

The 2024 United States presidential elections are scheduled to be held on November 5 in which the people of America will elect their president and vice-president for the next four years. 

