Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif's 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' set for theatrical re-release

  by Web Desk
  October 22, 2024
Good news awaits for all movie-buffs as Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is making a surprise comeback.

A viral poster shared by tips, displayed the movie release date alongside a lovely picture of the friendly exes.

"Celebrate love and friendship as Prem and Jenny return to cinemas! #AjabPremKiGhazabKahani re-releasing in cinemas on October 25th. #RanbirKapoor @katrinakaif @ipritamofficial @rameshtaurani @kumartaurani."


Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the romantic thriller tells the story of a carefree young man who finds himself in love with a Christian girl, leading to a series of twists and turns.

Enthusiastic fans rushed to the comments section of the post expressing their feelings about the film when it first came out in 2009 and its re-release.

Some users praised the movie for its catchy and distinctive songs while the others looked back on the nostalgia evoked by this uplifting film.

One user wrote, “What a time it was… Love this movie.”

The second effused, “Very nice movie.. All song is good.”

Another penned, “Favourite movie.”

On the wok front, Ranbir Kapoor has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War lined up while Katrina Kaif last starred in Merry Christmas. 

