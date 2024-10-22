50 Cent justifies trolling Diddy over alleged abuse and parties

50 Cent stands firm on his years long criticism and trolls over Diddy’s dark and immoral conducts!
While speaking to PEOPLE in a recent conversation published on Monday, October 21, the American rapper and actor opened up about how he has been speaking against the disgraced music mogul for years before his recent lawsuits.
The Den of Thieves actor has called out Diddy, who is in prison on the charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, for years over his alleged abuse and parties.
During his conversation, 50 Cent defended being vocal and poking fun at Coming Home rapper’s life during concerts and on social media.
“Look, it seems like I'm doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven't. It's really me just saying what I've been saying for 10 years,” he said.
The singer continued, “Now it's becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I'm like, ‘Yo, it's just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style.’”
50 Cent and Sean Diddy Combs’ feud began during the release of the 2006 diss track The Bomb. The Window Shopper singer accused Diddy of having links to the murder of The Notorious B.I.G. IN 1997.
The If I Can’t singer has also announced making a documentary based on allegation and charges against Diddy after his arrest.
To note, Sean Combs has denied all the past and current accusations.