Taylor Swift shares thrilling statement after kicking off Eras Tour final leg

The Eras Tour starlet shared first post after three electrifying concerts in Miami

  • by Web Desk
  • October 23, 2024
Taylor Swift loved the “midnight rains” while performing “Florida!!! In Florida!”

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Tuesday, October 22, after captivating the crowds with her stellar performances, the Cruel Summer songstress shared a thrilling statement along with a carousel of snaps from her concerts as she kicked off the final leg of her superhit Eras Tour in Miami.

“The Eras Tour is BACK and the 3 Miami crowds we just got to play for were on a new level. With only 5 cities left to play before it’s over, I knew I was going to be savoring every moment up on that stage but the bewildering passion of those crowds really blew my mind,” wrote the popstar.

Adding a touch of cinematic drama to the concerts, the Miami rains truly created magic during the shows, providing an unforgettable experience to the singer as well as her ardent audience.

Swift continued her statement noting, “I had really missed this on our break. The mass quantities of joyful people genuinely living in the moment and seeming truly carefree for 3.5 hours.”

The Lover songstress also expressed gratitude to her “mystifyingly talented” friend Florence Welch for joining her onstage during the mesmerizing shows.

However, what actually captured the attention was seemingly Swift’s nod to Reputation (Taylor Version) as she wrote, “I got some new outfits, and it’s always nice when the crowd notices that.”

The singer recently debuted a new Reputation outfit that had number “2” written on the back, igniting the speculations of a new Reputation album.

Concluding her post, the Blank Space hitmaker thanked everyone who joined her during this crazy yet magical journey.

Taylor Swift will now enchant the crowds in New Orleans for three consecutive nights from October 25 to 27, 2024, after which only three cities, Indianapolis, Toronto, and Vancouver, will be left in the Tour stops.

