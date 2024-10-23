Eminem, Barack Obama's sweet moment steals spotlight at Kamala Harris rally

Eminem and Barack Obama’s sweet exchange on the stage stole the spotlight at a Kamala Harris rally in Michigan.
The former president also rap one of Eminem's biggest tracks, Lose Yourself, on October 22, 2024.
The Rap God hitmaker introduced the 63-year old former politician in, 2 weeks before the General Election, “I also think that people shouldn’t be afraid to express their opinions, and I don’t think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution.”
He added, “I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld. And here to tell you much more about that, President Barack Obama.”
After being introduced by the Grammy-winning artist, 52, Obama admitted that he has done a lot of rallies and he usually don’t get “nervous.”
He then rapped, "I noticed, my palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy, vomit on my sweater already, Mom's spaghetti."
He continued to rap as the audience hyped him up, "I'm nervous but on the surface I look calm and ready, to drop bombs but I keep on forgetting ... I love me some Eminem."
It is pertinent to note that Eminem won a Grammy for Best Rap Song and Best Male Rap Solo Performance in 2004 for Lose Yourself single.
2024 US general elections will take place on November 5.