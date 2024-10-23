World

Eminem, Barack Obama's sweet moment steals spotlight at Kamala Harris rally

Former US President Barack Obama raps 'Lose Yourself' verse at Kamala Harris rally in Michigan

  October 23, 2024


Eminem and Barack Obama’s sweet exchange on the stage stole the spotlight at a Kamala Harris rally in Michigan.

The former president also rap one of Eminem's biggest tracks, Lose Yourself, on October 22, 2024.

The Rap God hitmaker introduced the 63-year old former politician in, 2 weeks before the General Election, “I also think that people shouldn’t be afraid to express their opinions, and I don’t think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution.”

He added, “I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld. And here to tell you much more about that, President Barack Obama.”

After being introduced by the Grammy-winning artist, 52, Obama admitted that he has done a lot of rallies and he usually don’t get “nervous.”

He then rapped, "I noticed, my palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy, vomit on my sweater already, Mom's spaghetti."

He continued to rap as the audience hyped him up, "I'm nervous but on the surface I look calm and ready, to drop bombs but I keep on forgetting ... I love me some Eminem."

It is pertinent to note that Eminem won a Grammy for Best Rap Song and Best Male Rap Solo Performance in 2004 for Lose Yourself single.

2024 US general elections will take place on November 5.

Ukraine faces 25% drop in population since war with Russia
Norway fund reveals alarming predictions if Trump returns to power
US and G7 set to finalize massive $50 billion loan for Ukraine
Bruce Springsteen teams up with Obama and Harris for epic campaign concerts
US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation
Elon Musk distributes $1 million to random voters in Pennsylvania during tour
Harris, Cheney slam Trump as ‘unfit’ for presidency in final stretch
Woman trapped upside down for 7 hours while retrieving her lost phone
Putin chairs 16th BRICS Summit amid conflict with Ukraine
Trump calls Harris ‘destructive to Christianity’ at event with faith leaders
Wales train crash: One killed, 15 injured after two passenger trains collide
Italian surfer Giulia Manfrini dies after being struck by swordfish in Indonesia