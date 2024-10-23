LeBron James feels ‘proud’ of achieving NBA milestone with Bronny James

LeBron James played alongside his son Broony James in Los Angeles Lakers team on October 22, 2024.
At Crypto.com Arena, the rookie player Broony received a standing ovation as he checked into season opener with his father and won 110-103 against Minnesota Timberwolves.
LeBron and Broony played alongside, becoming the first father-son duo to be in the same team.
The pair also shared an adorable father-son moment on the bench as the young player waited to make his NBA debut.
After the competitive game, the duo shared their experience of making NBA history with TNT Sports.
Bronny expressed gratitude for his NBA debut, “I’m just extremely grateful for everything. I was given an amazing opportunity to come into this league and get better every day and learn every day.”
LeBron chipped in, “It’s family. It’s always been family over everything. For me, I lost a lot of time because of this league, committing to this league, being on the road at times, missing a lot of his things, Bryce’s things, Zhuri’s things.”
“So to be able to have this moment, where I’m working still, and I can work alongside my son, it’s one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever gotten from the man above and I’m gonna take full advantage of it,” he added.
LeBron concluded the discussion on a note that he’s super “proud” of his son.