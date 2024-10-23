Sports

LeBron James feels ‘proud’ of achieving NBA milestone with Bronny James

LeBron James played alongside son Bronny James in LA Lakers team on October 22, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 23, 2024
LeBron James feels ‘proud’ of achieving NBA milestone with Bronny James
LeBron James feels ‘proud’ of achieving NBA milestone with Bronny James

LeBron James played alongside his son Broony James in Los Angeles Lakers team on October 22, 2024.

At Crypto.com Arena, the rookie player Broony received a standing ovation as he checked into season opener with his father and won 110-103 against Minnesota Timberwolves.

LeBron and Broony played alongside, becoming the first father-son duo to be in the same team.

The pair also shared an adorable father-son moment on the bench as the young player waited to make his NBA debut.

After the competitive game, the duo shared their experience of making NBA history with TNT Sports.

Bronny expressed gratitude for his NBA debut, “I’m just extremely grateful for everything. I was given an amazing opportunity to come into this league and get better every day and learn every day.”

LeBron chipped in, “It’s family. It’s always been family over everything. For me, I lost a lot of time because of this league, committing to this league, being on the road at times, missing a lot of his things, Bryce’s things, Zhuri’s things.”

“So to be able to have this moment, where I’m working still, and I can work alongside my son, it’s one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever gotten from the man above and I’m gonna take full advantage of it,” he added.

LeBron concluded the discussion on a note that he’s super “proud” of his son.

Fawad Khan locks two mega projects 'Behind The Scenes' and 'The Prisoner'

Fawad Khan locks two mega projects 'Behind The Scenes' and 'The Prisoner'
Sabrina Carpenter gets nod from Barry Keoghan after Short n’ Sweet Tour flirt

Sabrina Carpenter gets nod from Barry Keoghan after Short n’ Sweet Tour flirt
King Charles, Queen Camilla end ‘historic’ Australia trip with ‘iconic’ moment

King Charles, Queen Camilla end ‘historic’ Australia trip with ‘iconic’ moment

LeBron James feels ‘proud’ of achieving NBA milestone with Bronny James

LeBron James feels ‘proud’ of achieving NBA milestone with Bronny James

Sports News

LeBron James feels ‘proud’ of achieving NBA milestone with Bronny James
David Warner drops shocking news ahead of Test series against India
LeBron James feels ‘proud’ of achieving NBA milestone with Bronny James
Football Superstar Diego Forlan sets his sights on building a tennis career
LeBron James feels ‘proud’ of achieving NBA milestone with Bronny James
Kane Williamson to sit out in second match against India
LeBron James feels ‘proud’ of achieving NBA milestone with Bronny James
Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs defeated San Francisco 49ers
LeBron James feels ‘proud’ of achieving NBA milestone with Bronny James
Samantha Irvin: ‘Monday Night Raw’ announcer bids farewell to WWE Universe
LeBron James feels ‘proud’ of achieving NBA milestone with Bronny James
Liam Livingstone replaces Jos Buttler as England captain for West Indies tour
LeBron James feels ‘proud’ of achieving NBA milestone with Bronny James
Virgil van Dijk reveals ongoing discussions for contract renewal with Liverpool
LeBron James feels ‘proud’ of achieving NBA milestone with Bronny James
Charles Leclerc dominates US GP after Lando Norris, Max Verstappen clash
LeBron James feels ‘proud’ of achieving NBA milestone with Bronny James
Lionel Messi sets sights to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo in World Cup feat
LeBron James feels ‘proud’ of achieving NBA milestone with Bronny James
Sophie Devine hails Amelia Kerr as New Zealand wins Women’s T20 World Cup
LeBron James feels ‘proud’ of achieving NBA milestone with Bronny James
Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy reveals shocking update on cancer diagnosis
LeBron James feels ‘proud’ of achieving NBA milestone with Bronny James
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement