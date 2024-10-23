World

Deadly shootout in Mexico claims 19 lives, key leader arrested

Mexican gunfighters killed 19 gang members of Sinaloa in northwest state on Monday

  • October 23, 2024
A shootout incident in Sinaloa state of Mexico, killed 19 suspected gang members, arresting one local cartel.

The harmful incident occurred on Monday, October 21, 7 miles away from the Sinaloa, capital of Culiacan in which around 30 gunmen fired on the soldiers.

As per the defence ministry, the arrested cartel was a local of Sinaloa cartel faction associated by its co-founder Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, left the shooting place as soon as federal agents fired back.

According to Reuters, several machine guns, ammunition and vests of gunmen were taken into custody along with seven vehicles and around 30 firearms.

The reports revealed the arrested cartel was recognised as Edwin Antonio “N” as his last name was not disclosed amid Mexican norms for accused individuals.

It is pertinent to mention, the assault in western pacific coast was flared after the arrest of Zambada in July last year, as he flew to airstrip near Texas and was arrested by United States (US) officials.

The official data of Sinaloa unveiled that the gangland violence has increased since last September when around 200 found dead and approximately 300 went missing from the capital. 

