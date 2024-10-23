Entertainment

Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Trump’s daughter Ivanka attends show despite dad’s hatred

Ivanka Trump, daughter attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour despite Donald Trump’s ‘hate’ for the singer

  • by Web Desk
  • October 23, 2024
Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Trump’s daughter Ivanka attends show despite dad’s hatred
Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Trump’s daughter Ivanka attends show despite dad’s hatred

Taylor Swift’s Miami stop of Eras Tour is hosting some special guests!

The Cruel Summer songstress recently kicked off the final leg of her anticipated tour in Miami with three consecutive shows at Hard Rock Stadium from October 18 to 20, 2024.

Over the weekend, Swift’s thrilling concert saw Ivanka Trump along with daughter and her friends marking their presence “to see one of her daughter’s favorite artists” creating magic on stage, reported Page Six.

This appearance comes over a month after Taylor Swift turned to her Instagram handle on September 11 and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as her choice for the upcoming U.S. General Elections 2024. She also slammed Donald Trump for creating fake AI endorsement and told that Swift supports him.

Reacting to the endorsement, the former U.S. President then took to his Truth Social account and wrote, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

Meanwhile, Ivanka’s daughter, Arabella, who is a huge fan of the Lover singer, celebrated her birthday in July and was presented a Taylor Swift-themed cake that featured Blank Space’s lyrics, “Boys only want love if it’s torture.”

“Best cake for my favorite Swiftie,” wrote Ivanka in the caption of the post in which she shared the cake’s snap.

Taylor Swift will next perform in New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome from October 25 to 27, 2024.

Emma Raducanu releases first statement after Hong Kong Open withdrawal

Emma Raducanu releases first statement after Hong Kong Open withdrawal
Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Trump’s daughter Ivanka attends show despite dad’s hatred

Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Trump’s daughter Ivanka attends show despite dad’s hatred
Africa bears the brunt of climate change amid tiny percentage of global emissions

Africa bears the brunt of climate change amid tiny percentage of global emissions

Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set

Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set

Entertainment News

Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Taylor Swift breaks silence on her ‘new’ Eras Tour look
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Leonardo DiCaprio gets cozy with Teyana Taylor after Vittoria Ceretti date
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Sabrina Carpenter gets nod from Barry Keoghan after Short n’ Sweet Tour flirt
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Inside Selena Gomez, David Henrie’s 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ experience
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Taylor Swift shares thrilling statement after kicking off Eras Tour final leg
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Kim Kardashian gets bizarre gift from North West on 44th birthday
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
50 Cent justifies trolling Diddy over alleged abuse and parties
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Angelina Jolie confirms relationship with rumored boyfriend Akala?
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Sabrina Carpenter teases Barry Keoghan with flirty shoutout at Virginia show
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour lights up with Gracie Abrams’ stellar performance
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Lady Gaga thinks ‘Joker’ made her look ‘foolish and inept’