Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Trump’s daughter Ivanka attends show despite dad’s hatred

Taylor Swift’s Miami stop of Eras Tour is hosting some special guests!
The Cruel Summer songstress recently kicked off the final leg of her anticipated tour in Miami with three consecutive shows at Hard Rock Stadium from October 18 to 20, 2024.
Over the weekend, Swift’s thrilling concert saw Ivanka Trump along with daughter and her friends marking their presence “to see one of her daughter’s favorite artists” creating magic on stage, reported Page Six.
This appearance comes over a month after Taylor Swift turned to her Instagram handle on September 11 and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as her choice for the upcoming U.S. General Elections 2024. She also slammed Donald Trump for creating fake AI endorsement and told that Swift supports him.
Reacting to the endorsement, the former U.S. President then took to his Truth Social account and wrote, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”
Meanwhile, Ivanka’s daughter, Arabella, who is a huge fan of the Lover singer, celebrated her birthday in July and was presented a Taylor Swift-themed cake that featured Blank Space’s lyrics, “Boys only want love if it’s torture.”
“Best cake for my favorite Swiftie,” wrote Ivanka in the caption of the post in which she shared the cake’s snap.
Taylor Swift will next perform in New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome from October 25 to 27, 2024.