Liam Payne's dad takes ‘tough’ decision after new findings in autopsy report

Liam Payne's father Geoff Payne decided to stay back in Argentina

  • by Web Desk
  • October 23, 2024
Liam Payne's father Geoff Payne has decided to stay beside his late son in Argentina as autopsy report showed presence of “class-A drug” in his body.

He has seemingly "vowed to do the right thing" and refused to leave the former member of One Direction alone.

Liam passed away after tragically falling from he balcony of his third floor hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 16, 2024.

He suffered multiple traumas leading to an "internal and external haemorrhage" before passing away.

After hearing the tragic news, the Strip That Down hitmaker’s dad flew out to Argentina and swore to stay there until the body of his son returns back to the United Kingdom.

A close friend of the late singer told MailOnline that Geoff had to make the “really tough" which left his family "heartbroken.”

The source added, "But he has vowed to do right by Liam and will not go home without him. It is the uncertainty of not knowing when this ordeal will be over is what he is finding very difficult to deal with.”

Liam's family awaits confirmation of his body's return to the UK for the funeral.

