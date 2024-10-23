Entertainment

Justin Bieber surprises Hailey with adorable gift ‘for no reason’

The Rhode founder shared a glimpse of the adorable gift on her Instagram account

  • by Web Desk
  • October 23, 2024
Hailey Bieber delighted her fans by sharing a heartfelt moment revealing a sweet surprise from her husband, Justin Bieber.

The Rhode founder took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a glimpse of the adorable gift she received from the Peaches crooner.

She dropped the picture of the green plant, positioned in a teal pot on a table and sitting next to a roll of tape.

The mother of one wrote a caption alongside the photo, “@justinbiber bought me a plant for no reason,” adding a tear emoji and a picture of the plant. “it’s the little things.”

Hailey Bieber revealed her sweet gift soon after Justin shared a carousel of photos that featured him working on music and locking lips with his wife.

In a shared post, the Baby crooner played on pianos, keyboards and soundboards, as well as him sipping coffee, and also posted a snap where he kissed Hailey.


Notably, Justin and Hailey Bieber began dating in 2014, and after a breakup the pair rekindled their romance and began dating again in 2018.

They got married at a courthouse on September 13, 2018 and their second wedding took place in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.

On May 9, 2024, Justin and Hailey Bieber announced their first pregnancy and they welcome son Jack Blue Bieber on August 22, 2024.

