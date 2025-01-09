Former rugby captain Stuart Hogg faces major payback order for abusing ex-wife

The former Scotland rugby union captain, Stuart Hogg has been found guilty of domestic abuse against his estranged wife.
As per BBC, he has been sentenced to serve one year of community service, which involves doing unpaid work for the community.
Stuart was earlier given a five-year non-harassment order and also fined £600 for violating the conditions set by the court after his arrest.
He admitted to verbally mistreating his wife, Gillian by shouting, swearing and displaying abusive behaviour toward her.
The court has now issued another non-harassment order against Stuart, preventing him from approaching his wife.
Lynne Barrie, procurator fiscal for Lothian and Borders, said Hogg had now been "held accountable for subjecting his estranged wife to years of domestic abuse.”
She said the Crown Office recognised the "devastating impact of domestic abuse" and no-one should have to live in fear of a partner or former partner.”
"The trauma suffered by victims – and children who witness these crimes – is significant. I would urge anyone affected by similar offending to come forward and report it,” Lynne added.
Stuart’s community playback order will be reviewed for compliance on March 25 at Jedburgh Sherrif Court and he will be required to attend the court session.