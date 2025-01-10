Sports

Nick Kyrgios makes 'uninspiring' comment before Australian Open comeback

Nick Kyrgios is preparing to return to the Australian Open after almost 2 years

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 10, 2025
Nick Kyrgios makes uninspiring comment before Australian Open comeback
Nick Kyrgios makes 'uninspiring' comment before Australian Open comeback

Controversial Australian star Nick Kyrgios made a lackluster statement ahead of his return to the Australian Open.

As per BBC Sports, the player believes his comeback to the Grand Slam events is perfectly timed, as he feels tennis has become “a bit mundane.”

Kyrgios is preparing to return to the Australian Open after almost 2 years following his recovery from multiple injuries, including a wrist issue.

The 29-year-old said, “I think we watch sport because we want personalities.”

Kyrgios went on to share, “Me being back, I think it adds a bit of question marks to what is going to happen today. I love that.”

"Every time I step out on court, I don't know if I'm going to be super controversial in a good or bad way,” the player shared.

He added, "I think it's good to be back. I think it's important. I think the sport was getting a bit mundane."

Kyrgios achieved a career-high singles ranking of world No. 13 in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) on October 24, 2016.

He is the only third player, after Dominik Hrbaty and Lleyton Hewitt, to defeat one of the Big Three (Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal) in their first meeting.

The player will face a rising British player, Jacob Fearnley in the first round of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Monday, January 13.

Satellite images reveal shocking spread of LA wildfires

Satellite images reveal shocking spread of LA wildfires
Lala Kent’s infant daughter faces health scare amid devastating wildfires

Lala Kent’s infant daughter faces health scare amid devastating wildfires
Kylie Jenner gives huge heartache to mom Kris for beau Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner gives huge heartache to mom Kris for beau Timothée Chalamet
Facebook Marketplace, eBay announce collaboration after EC fine

Facebook Marketplace, eBay announce collaboration after EC fine
Emmanuel Agbadou joins Wolves in key defensive move
Emmanuel Agbadou joins Wolves in key defensive move
Former rugby captain Stuart Hogg faces major payback order for abusing ex-wife
Former rugby captain Stuart Hogg faces major payback order for abusing ex-wife
Elon Musk buying Liverpool? How much would billionaire need to pay?
Elon Musk buying Liverpool? How much would billionaire need to pay?
Champions Trophy 2025: PCB shares major update ahead of ICC event
Champions Trophy 2025: PCB shares major update ahead of ICC event
Cody Rhodes, John Cena, The Rock make ‘WWE Raw’ Netflix debut
Cody Rhodes, John Cena, The Rock make ‘WWE Raw’ Netflix debut
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma receive key advice from former coach amid recent setback
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma receive key advice from former coach amid recent setback
Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi among top attackers in EA SPORTS FC Team of the Year
Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi among top attackers in EA SPORTS FC Team of the Year
Djokovic, Andy Murray team up for first practice ahead of 2025 Grand Slam
Djokovic, Andy Murray team up for first practice ahead of 2025 Grand Slam
Dodgers seals deal with Hyeseong Kim after treading Gavin Lux to Reds
Dodgers seals deal with Hyeseong Kim after treading Gavin Lux to Reds
Aryna Sabalenka makes emotional admission about father's death
Aryna Sabalenka makes emotional admission about father's death
Naomi Osaka breaks up with rapper Cordae ahead of Australian Open
Naomi Osaka breaks up with rapper Cordae ahead of Australian Open
Rugby legend Meirion Roberts passes away at 90
Rugby legend Meirion Roberts passes away at 90