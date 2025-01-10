Nick Kyrgios makes 'uninspiring' comment before Australian Open comeback

Controversial Australian star Nick Kyrgios made a lackluster statement ahead of his return to the Australian Open.
As per BBC Sports, the player believes his comeback to the Grand Slam events is perfectly timed, as he feels tennis has become “a bit mundane.”
Kyrgios is preparing to return to the Australian Open after almost 2 years following his recovery from multiple injuries, including a wrist issue.
The 29-year-old said, “I think we watch sport because we want personalities.”
Kyrgios went on to share, “Me being back, I think it adds a bit of question marks to what is going to happen today. I love that.”
"Every time I step out on court, I don't know if I'm going to be super controversial in a good or bad way,” the player shared.
He added, "I think it's good to be back. I think it's important. I think the sport was getting a bit mundane."
Kyrgios achieved a career-high singles ranking of world No. 13 in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) on October 24, 2016.
He is the only third player, after Dominik Hrbaty and Lleyton Hewitt, to defeat one of the Big Three (Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal) in their first meeting.
The player will face a rising British player, Jacob Fearnley in the first round of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Monday, January 13.