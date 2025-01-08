Sports

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma receive key advice from former coach amid recent setback

Australia Test series was concluded with experts questioning Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s performance

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 08, 2025
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma receive key advice from former coach amid recent setback
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma receive key advice from former coach amid recent setback

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were offered guidance after their recent performance in Sydney, Australia where they lost 3 Test matches out of 5.

The number 18 and 45 of Indian cricket team after being in the cricket hall of fame throughout their career are now going through a rough patch.

After a disappointing performance in Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which Australia won by a margin, the Test matches future of Kohli and Sharma doesn’t look too bright to a sports expert.

Their performance in Test series prompted some words of wisdom from their former coach Ravi Shastri, who shared that while the decision to retire totally depends on the batters one thing that can save their career is domestic cricket.

“If there’s a gap for them (kohli and Rohit), I think they should go back and play some domestic cricket and see how it is,” Shastri said in the ICC review.

Highlighting the importance of domestic game, the former right-hand batter added, “When you play Test match cricket for that length of time, it’s important to play domestic cricket for two reasons: You’re abreast with the current generation (and) you can contribute to that younger generation with your experience.”

The last time Sharma and Kohli played domestic cricket was 2016 and 2012 respectively.

Furthermore, Shastri shared that going back to the game’s roots will help them play spin balls, which they have struggled with throughout 2024 season.

Rohit Sharma and Viral Kohli had a disastrous run in Test cricket 2024 with both ending the year at the average of below 25. 

California wildfire forces residents to evacuate amid 'destructive' winds

California wildfire forces residents to evacuate amid 'destructive' winds
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal drama

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal drama

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma receive key advice from former coach amid recent setback

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma receive key advice from former coach amid recent setback
Selena Gomez takes shocking decision for Justin Bieber before Benny Blanco wedding

Selena Gomez takes shocking decision for Justin Bieber before Benny Blanco wedding
Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi among top attackers in EA SPORTS FC Team of the Year
Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi among top attackers in EA SPORTS FC Team of the Year
Djokovic, Andy Murray team up for first practice ahead of 2025 Grand Slam
Djokovic, Andy Murray team up for first practice ahead of 2025 Grand Slam
Dodgers seals deal with Hyeseong Kim after treading Gavin Lux to Reds
Dodgers seals deal with Hyeseong Kim after treading Gavin Lux to Reds
Aryna Sabalenka makes emotional admission about father's death
Aryna Sabalenka makes emotional admission about father's death
Naomi Osaka breaks up with rapper Cordae ahead of Australian Open
Naomi Osaka breaks up with rapper Cordae ahead of Australian Open
Rugby legend Meirion Roberts passes away at 90
Rugby legend Meirion Roberts passes away at 90
Jaguars fire head coach Doug Pederson after disappointing season
Jaguars fire head coach Doug Pederson after disappointing season
Naomi Osaka shares emotional message after Auckland's teary-eyed retirement
Naomi Osaka shares emotional message after Auckland's teary-eyed retirement
Babar Azam, Shan Masood set historic milestone in Test against South Africa
Babar Azam, Shan Masood set historic milestone in Test against South Africa
US secures United Cup with Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz’s singles wins
US secures United Cup with Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz’s singles wins
World Test Championship 2025: Australia to face South Africa in final at Lord's
World Test Championship 2025: Australia to face South Africa in final at Lord's
Angel Reese: Handling controversy and staying true to herself
Angel Reese: Handling controversy and staying true to herself