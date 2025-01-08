Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma receive key advice from former coach amid recent setback

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were offered guidance after their recent performance in Sydney, Australia where they lost 3 Test matches out of 5.
The number 18 and 45 of Indian cricket team after being in the cricket hall of fame throughout their career are now going through a rough patch.
After a disappointing performance in Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which Australia won by a margin, the Test matches future of Kohli and Sharma doesn’t look too bright to a sports expert.
Their performance in Test series prompted some words of wisdom from their former coach Ravi Shastri, who shared that while the decision to retire totally depends on the batters one thing that can save their career is domestic cricket.
“If there’s a gap for them (kohli and Rohit), I think they should go back and play some domestic cricket and see how it is,” Shastri said in the ICC review.
Highlighting the importance of domestic game, the former right-hand batter added, “When you play Test match cricket for that length of time, it’s important to play domestic cricket for two reasons: You’re abreast with the current generation (and) you can contribute to that younger generation with your experience.”
The last time Sharma and Kohli played domestic cricket was 2016 and 2012 respectively.
Furthermore, Shastri shared that going back to the game’s roots will help them play spin balls, which they have struggled with throughout 2024 season.
Rohit Sharma and Viral Kohli had a disastrous run in Test cricket 2024 with both ending the year at the average of below 25.