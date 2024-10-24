Turkey launches retaliatory attack on PKK sites in Iraq and Syria

The Turkish government says that it has launched an attack on the military sites of the Kurdish militant group Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) after blaming it for an attack near Ankara.
According to BBC, Turkey on Wednesday night, October 23, 2024, struck the sites of the PKK in Iraq and Syria following an assault on state-run Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), located 40km (25 miles) outside the capital.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack that killed at least five people and injured 22 others.
The Turkish defense ministry stated that in a retaliatory attack, “a total of 32 targets belonging to the terrorists were successfully destroyed."
Moreover, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called the attack on TAI "heinous," adding, “No terrorist organisation, no evil focus targeting our security will be able to achieve their goals."
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said two attackers, a man and a woman, were “neutralized."
Furthermore, the PKK is a banned terrorist organization in the US, UK, and Turkey which has been fighting against the Turkish state since the 1980s for greater rights of the Kurdish minority in the country.