Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Main Hoon Na’ costar makes SHOCKING confession about actor

Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na costar Zayed Khan is spilling shocking incident about his casting in the film.
During a recent appearance in an interview with a YouTube channel Couple of Things, Zayed opened up about how the King Khan asked him a strange question and Farah Khan behaved rudely before he was finalized for the role.
Speaking about the incident, he revealed how the director called him at office to have a meeting with the Dunki actor before his casting and asked him to just “shut up” for a while and wait.
“Farah looks at me and I tell her that ‘Farah, firstly, I don’t know why am I here but…’ She says, ‘just shut up for two minutes.’ I felt she is very rude,” said the actor.
He continued to tell that while the conversation was going on, the Pathaan actor walked in, in his usual “very sweet, very loving, very well-mannered” style.
Speaking about SRK, he revealed how the actor cut the conversation short and just told him that they are considering him for the second lead in the film.
“Let’s eave all these unimportant things. I just want to ask one question, ‘Are you an actor? Can you act?’” said Zayed about the Happy New Year actor.
Zayed Khan went on to continue and told how he felt really bad by the question that he wanted to ask Shah Rukh back if he could act, but just “chucked the question.”
Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na, which was written and directed by Farah Khan, featured the Dilwale actor, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, and Amrita Rao in main roles. The movie was released in 2004.