Nicole Kidman reveals her deepest wish at ‘Lioness’ season 2 premiere

Nicole Kidman will forever be her mom’s “babygirl!”
During her appearance at the premiere of her American spy thriller TV series Special Ops: Lioness in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 23, the Big Little Lies actress opened up about her deepest desire that she wishes could come true.
The Australian-American actress, who lost her beloved mother Janelle Ann Kidman, last month while she was making an appearance at the Venice Film Festival, told The Hollywood Reporter that she is just “hanging in there” after her mom’s death.
“I wish my mama was here,” said the heartbroken actress, adding, “That’d be the one thing I’d say. Everything is great with work but I wish my mama was here.”
She continued, “It’s been hard. It’s a hard road. I’m hanging in there.”
On September 7, Nicole Kidman left the Venice Film Festival early after hearing the news of her mother’s death. Babygirl director, Halina Reijn, announced the news at the festival when she went on stage to receive the fest’s Best Actress award on behalf of Kidman.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Nicole Kidman extended thanks to everyone for their support during her difficult time.
“Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other,” she noted in the caption.
Lioness season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, October 27, 2024.