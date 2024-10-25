Entertainment

Nicole Kidman reveals her deepest wish at ‘Lioness’ season 2 premiere

The ‘Babygirl’ actress attended the premiere of ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ in Los Angeles

  • by Web Desk
  • October 25, 2024
Nicole Kidman reveals her deepest wish at ‘Lioness’ season 2 premiere
Nicole Kidman reveals her deepest wish at ‘Lioness’ season 2 premiere

Nicole Kidman will forever be her mom’s “babygirl!”

During her appearance at the premiere of her American spy thriller TV series Special Ops: Lioness in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 23, the Big Little Lies actress opened up about her deepest desire that she wishes could come true.

The Australian-American actress, who lost her beloved mother Janelle Ann Kidman, last month while she was making an appearance at the Venice Film Festival, told The Hollywood Reporter that she is just “hanging in there” after her mom’s death.

“I wish my mama was here,” said the heartbroken actress, adding, “That’d be the one thing I’d say. Everything is great with work but I wish my mama was here.”

She continued, “It’s been hard. It’s a hard road. I’m hanging in there.”

On September 7, Nicole Kidman left the Venice Film Festival early after hearing the news of her mother’s death. Babygirl director, Halina Reijn, announced the news at the festival when she went on stage to receive the fest’s Best Actress award on behalf of Kidman.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nicole Kidman extended thanks to everyone for their support during her difficult time.

“Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other,” she noted in the caption.

Lioness season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Apple to unveil latest AI features and new Mac models next week

Apple to unveil latest AI features and new Mac models next week
Nicole Kidman reveals her deepest wish at ‘Lioness’ season 2 premiere

Nicole Kidman reveals her deepest wish at ‘Lioness’ season 2 premiere
Alia Bhatt blasts tabloids over BOTOX claims: ‘Beyond ridiculous’

Alia Bhatt blasts tabloids over BOTOX claims: ‘Beyond ridiculous’

Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise

Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise

Entertainment News

Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise
Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise
Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise
Cillian Murphy graces 'Small Things Like These' premiere in first appearance after Oscars
Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise
Keanu Reeves blushes with girlfriend Alexandra Grand at lunch date
Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise
Selena Gomez radiates timeless beauty at red carpet in sleek black gown
Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise
Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy takes swipe at her post-breakup songs
Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise
Megan Thee Stallion binge-watches 'Sex and the City’: ‘This is the best thing’
Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise
Justin Bieber supports wife Hailey's Rhode skincare event with PDA-filled exit
Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster's romance rumors heat up amid her divorce
Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise
‘Crash Landing on You’ star Son Ye-jin in talks to work with Ji Chang-wook?
Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise
Anna Kendrick breaks silence on escaping 7-year long abusive relationship
Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise
Sabrina Carpenter's unforgettable gesture leaves Millie Bobby Brown awestruck
Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2