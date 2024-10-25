Ali Zafar’s new song ‘Fade’ pays tribute to struggling artists 

Famous artist Ali Zafar released a new song called Fade which reveals an unusual style and offers an honest look at the darker side of fame.
The song conveys a powerful message about the hidden struggles of fame and its impact on the artist's mental health.
Additionally, emotions of the Jhoom vocalist shines in this track, which was uploaded on October 25, 2024, to the singer's YouTube channel.
Aside from singing, the Larsha Pekhawar performer also produced and directed the stunning music video.
For the first time, Ali Zafar’s wife Ayesha appeared in the song as a source of comfort particularly in the climatic scene, where the singer rests his head on her shoulder, sighing with relief as he embraces her presence.
Ali expressed his attachment with the song saying, “With Fade, I wanted to express the impact of this industry on one’s mental and emotional well-being.”
“It’s a vulnerable side of me that I haven’t shown before. The song reflects the toll of fame but also the healing power of love and inner peace. Ayesha’s presence in the video symbolizes the grounding force she has been for me.” He added.
Fans of Madhubala hit maker will experience this side of the song which refreshes the soul by revealing the struggles of working in an industry that prioritizes image over art.
To note, Ali Zafar is a song writer and actor from Pakistan, known for his unique contributions to the music and entertainment industry.
The new song Fade will showcase another side of Ali Zafar’s musical talent as he continues to explore his artistry.