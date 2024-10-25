Trending

Ali Zafar’s new song ‘Fade’ pays tribute to struggling artists

Ali Zafar has featured in a new song 4 months after his last masterpiece, ‘Yaar Di Akh’

  • by Web Desk
  • October 25, 2024
Ali Zafar’s new song ‘Fade’ pays tribute to struggling artists
Ali Zafar’s new song ‘Fade’ pays tribute to struggling artists 

Famous artist Ali Zafar released a new song called Fade which reveals an unusual style and offers an honest look at the darker side of fame.

The song conveys a powerful message about the hidden struggles of fame and its impact on the artist's mental health.  

Additionally, emotions of the Jhoom vocalist shines in this track, which was uploaded on October 25, 2024, to the singer's YouTube channel.

Aside from singing, the Larsha Pekhawar performer also produced and directed the stunning music video.

For the first time, Ali Zafar’s wife Ayesha appeared in the song as a source of comfort particularly in the climatic scene, where the singer rests his head on her shoulder, sighing with relief as he embraces her presence.

Ali expressed his attachment with the song saying, “With Fade, I wanted to express the impact of this industry on one’s mental and emotional well-being.”

“It’s a vulnerable side of me that I haven’t shown before. The song reflects the toll of fame but also the healing power of love and inner peace. Ayesha’s presence in the video symbolizes the grounding force she has been for me.” He added.

Fans of Madhubala hit maker will experience this side of the song which refreshes the soul by revealing the struggles of working in an industry that prioritizes image over art.

To note, Ali Zafar is a song writer and actor from Pakistan, known for his unique contributions to the music and entertainment industry.

The new song Fade will showcase another side of Ali Zafar’s musical talent as he continues to explore his artistry.

Ali Zafar’s new song ‘Fade’ pays tribute to struggling artists

Ali Zafar’s new song ‘Fade’ pays tribute to struggling artists

Kylian Mbapper to receive $60 million from Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbapper to receive $60 million from Paris Saint-Germain
Ben Affleck seeks new romance post-Jennifer Lopez split but with one major condition

Ben Affleck seeks new romance post-Jennifer Lopez split but with one major condition
BTS' RM, Jimin, J-Hope shower love on Jin's pre-release single ‘I'll Be There’

BTS' RM, Jimin, J-Hope shower love on Jin's pre-release single ‘I'll Be There’

Trending News

BTS' RM, Jimin, J-Hope shower love on Jin's pre-release single ‘I'll Be There’
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
BTS' RM, Jimin, J-Hope shower love on Jin's pre-release single ‘I'll Be There’
Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere
BTS' RM, Jimin, J-Hope shower love on Jin's pre-release single ‘I'll Be There’
Sonam Kapoor achieves new milestone ahead of new project
BTS' RM, Jimin, J-Hope shower love on Jin's pre-release single ‘I'll Be There’
Alia Bhatt blasts tabloids over BOTOX claims: ‘Beyond ridiculous’
BTS' RM, Jimin, J-Hope shower love on Jin's pre-release single ‘I'll Be There’
'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' last episode to screen in cinemas on THIS date
BTS' RM, Jimin, J-Hope shower love on Jin's pre-release single ‘I'll Be There’
Shahid Kapoor shares hilarious Kardashians-inspired video with wife Mira
BTS' RM, Jimin, J-Hope shower love on Jin's pre-release single ‘I'll Be There’
Kriti Sanon raves about on-screen chemistry with co-star Kajol in 'Do Patti'
BTS' RM, Jimin, J-Hope shower love on Jin's pre-release single ‘I'll Be There’
Akshay Kumar confirms Salman Khan’s cameo in ‘Singham Again?'
BTS' RM, Jimin, J-Hope shower love on Jin's pre-release single ‘I'll Be There’
Hania Amir takes New York by storm with her chic style
BTS' RM, Jimin, J-Hope shower love on Jin's pre-release single ‘I'll Be There’
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Main Hoon Na’ costar makes SHOCKING confession about actor
BTS' RM, Jimin, J-Hope shower love on Jin's pre-release single ‘I'll Be There’
Ayeza Khan makes cheesy confession about on-screen romance with Danish Taimoor
BTS' RM, Jimin, J-Hope shower love on Jin's pre-release single ‘I'll Be There’
Asim Azhar announces new dates for North America World tour