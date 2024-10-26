Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo reveals surprising thought from Guts World Tour first night

The 'Déjà vu' singer wrapped the first part of her Guts World Tour in Sydney on October 22, 2024

  October 26, 2024
Olivia Rodrigo is opening up about the “terrifying” feelings she had on the Guts World Tour opening night!

The Vampire singer, who kicked off the highly anticipated tour in Thousand Palms on February 23, 2024, wrapped up the 2024 concerts in Sydney on October 22, 2024.

After performing a number of thrilling shows, the singer recently revealed what her thoughts were when she was about to step on the stage.

On Friday, October 25, at the nya EAST red carpet premiere of Netflix’s Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour, the Deja Vu singer told PEOPLE her surprising thought that she had while feeling “terrified” right before kicking off the first show.

“I was like, ‘I should have rehearsed more… like I needed three more weeks to rehearse this thing,’” she recalled, adding, “But I was like, ‘Oh well, I’m gonna go on.’“

Flashing back to the moment after she gave an electrifying performance at the concert, the singer recalled a beautiful moment with her parents and friends who were off-stage.

“I remember coming off stage and my mom, my dad, and all my friends were there to support me and just cheering. We popped champagne. And it was such a beautiful moment. I’ll remember it forever,” cheerfully told Olivia Rodrigo.

The Good 4 u singer further noted that while she felt scared of messing up the show at first night, performing the last ones were like a piece of cake, where she really enjoyed herself.

Olivia Rodrigo will kick off the second part of Guts World Tour, which is her second ongoing concert tour, in Santiago on March 21, 2025. 

Entertainment News

