Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: Ryan Reynolds, pal Blake Lively spotted vibing

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in New Orleans

  • by Web Desk
  • October 26, 2024
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has become “lively” with the presence of pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds!

Just two days after the It Ends with Us star celebrated her husband Reynolds’ 48th birthday by treating him and their three daughters to a Broadway musical to see a matinee performance of & Juliet, the couple was spotted vibing on the Cruel Summer songstress’ concert.

On Friday, October 25, Taylor Swift performed her first thrilling show at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome, after three consecutive electrifying concerts at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens from October 18 to 20, 2024.

In a fan-captured clip, which was shared on X (formerly Twitter), the IF actor and actress were seen grooving among the excited crowd while the Blank Space singer performed on stage.

The couple, who tied the knot on September 9, 2012, has previously marked their attendance together in two of Swift’s shows in Madrid over the summer.

Reynolds and Lively enjoyed the first show with their three daughters, James, Inez, and Betty, while on the second show, the duo made a couple appearance.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the celebrity couple was spotted on a double date night with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at a classic American restaurant, The Corner City, in SoHo, New York City.

