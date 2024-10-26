Royal

Princess Leonor delivers remarkable speech after stealing King Felipe's title

Princess Leonor attended the Princess of Asturias Awards on Friday in Oviedo

  • by Web Desk
  • October 26, 2024

Princess Leonor delivers remarkable speech after stealing King Felipe's title


Princess Leonor has received new title which was previously held by her father King Felipe, when he was Prince of Asturia.

Leonar, alongside her family attended the the annual Princess of Asturias Awards on Friday, where she received her new honour, adding to the long list of her already existing titles.

The heir to the Spanish throne was named the honorary mayor of Oviedo.

She was honoured with this new title not only for her special connection with Asturias and Oviedo, but also for her position as the honorary president of the Princess of Asturias Foundation.

The 18-year-old was presented with the baton and insignia given to an honorary mayor and signed the golden book.

Expressing her thoughts over receiving the honour, Leonor noted, "I accept it with respect and with the certainty that, as my father felt almost 40 years ago, they mean something very important: the commitment that I have made, which guides me and will always guide me, to be worthy of these recognitions."

She continued in her remarkable speech, "I must confess that I came to Asturias with my mother and father many times during my childhood."

"My Asturian family is very Asturian, you know what I mean, and from a very young age I was able to get to know the forests of the east and take long walks among those oak and chestnut trees that are already part of my childhood," Leonor added.

The Princess of Girona noted, "Our great-grandmother told Sofia and me what Asturias was like where she lived and raised her family. We really enjoyed her stories on the radio from that time."

She concluded her speech, noting, "I visited beautiful beaches, I saw incredible mountains, valleys and towns, I became fond of sea urchins, which my sister looked at with surprise… We have both been very happy here."

For the ceremony, the Spanish royal wore a grey blazer for the special awards ceremony.

Princess Leonor delivers remarkable speech after stealing King Felipes title

It is pertinent to note, Princess Leonor of Spain already holds a variety of titles such as, Princess of Viana, Duchess of Montblanc, the Princess of Girona, Countess of Cervera, and the Lady of Balaguer.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' song teaser: Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan revive Manjulika

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' song teaser: Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan revive Manjulika
Prince Harry upsets cancer-stricken King Charles with shocking decision

Prince Harry upsets cancer-stricken King Charles with shocking decision
Pakistan secures first home Test series win in nearly four years against England

Pakistan secures first home Test series win in nearly four years against England
WhatsApp to roll out game-changing feature for channel owners

WhatsApp to roll out game-changing feature for channel owners

Royal News

WhatsApp to roll out game-changing feature for channel owners
Prince Harry upsets cancer-stricken King Charles with shocking decision
WhatsApp to roll out game-changing feature for channel owners
King Charles waves 'bittersweet' goodbye to Samoa with powerful message
WhatsApp to roll out game-changing feature for channel owners
Prince William gathers Hollywood A-listers for major upcoming event
WhatsApp to roll out game-changing feature for channel owners
King Charles makes big announcement as he wraps Samoa tour
WhatsApp to roll out game-changing feature for channel owners
King Charles’ ‘lifelong aspiration’ on hold due to ‘doctor’s orders’
WhatsApp to roll out game-changing feature for channel owners
Royal family’s Christmas plans face chaos amid uncertainty for key members
WhatsApp to roll out game-changing feature for channel owners
Meghan Markle sets wrong example with 'untimely' move
WhatsApp to roll out game-changing feature for channel owners
Princess Beatrice takes inspiration from Kate Middleton for major role
WhatsApp to roll out game-changing feature for channel owners
Prince Harry's troubles may increase in US after upcoming elections
WhatsApp to roll out game-changing feature for channel owners
King Charles subtly responds to Lidia Thorpe claims in emotional CHOGM speech
WhatsApp to roll out game-changing feature for channel owners
Prince Harry rubs salt into Meghan Markle wounds with big win
WhatsApp to roll out game-changing feature for channel owners
King Charles to honor Queen Elizabeth in landmark CHOGM speech