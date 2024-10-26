Princess Leonor delivers remarkable speech after stealing King Felipe's title

Princess Leonor has received new title which was previously held by her father King Felipe, when he was Prince of Asturia.
Leonar, alongside her family attended the the annual Princess of Asturias Awards on Friday, where she received her new honour, adding to the long list of her already existing titles.
The heir to the Spanish throne was named the honorary mayor of Oviedo.
She was honoured with this new title not only for her special connection with Asturias and Oviedo, but also for her position as the honorary president of the Princess of Asturias Foundation.
The 18-year-old was presented with the baton and insignia given to an honorary mayor and signed the golden book.
Expressing her thoughts over receiving the honour, Leonor noted, "I accept it with respect and with the certainty that, as my father felt almost 40 years ago, they mean something very important: the commitment that I have made, which guides me and will always guide me, to be worthy of these recognitions."
She continued in her remarkable speech, "I must confess that I came to Asturias with my mother and father many times during my childhood."
"My Asturian family is very Asturian, you know what I mean, and from a very young age I was able to get to know the forests of the east and take long walks among those oak and chestnut trees that are already part of my childhood," Leonor added.
The Princess of Girona noted, "Our great-grandmother told Sofia and me what Asturias was like where she lived and raised her family. We really enjoyed her stories on the radio from that time."
She concluded her speech, noting, "I visited beautiful beaches, I saw incredible mountains, valleys and towns, I became fond of sea urchins, which my sister looked at with surprise… We have both been very happy here."
For the ceremony, the Spanish royal wore a grey blazer for the special awards ceremony.
It is pertinent to note, Princess Leonor of Spain already holds a variety of titles such as, Princess of Viana, Duchess of Montblanc, the Princess of Girona, Countess of Cervera, and the Lady of Balaguer.